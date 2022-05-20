City of Charleston water and street department workers on Monday afternoon tackled a water leak that reared its ugly head almost smack dab in the center of west Main Street.

The leak had first appeared Friday, causing a large puddle of water near the curb on the north side of the street, one worker at the scene noted.

Workers began pecking away at the asphalt in an attempt to find the source, eventually tracing it to the middle of the busy thoroughfare, which doubles as the roadbed for Mississippi Highway 32.

Workers attempt to locate a break in a water line near the middle of west Main Street in Charleston Monday afternoon. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

Heavy machinery was brought in to dig an access hole so that workers could repair the leak.

Due to the ongoing work, a one-block-long section of west Main between Waverly and Franklin streets was closed to most thru traffic for several hours.

The roadway was freshly paved as part of a Mississippi Department of Transportation project in late 2019, but breaks in city water lines have forced the street to be dug up in several locations to facilitate repairs.