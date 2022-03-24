Tallahatchie County school administrators Dr. Sherry Ellington and Johnnie Vick are excited about the potential for new online tutoring services being launched in their districts.

Tutoring will be offered in math and English Language Arts to local students in grades 3-12, family members and educators at no cost.

Part of a Mississippi Department of Education initiative funded through $10.7 million of MDE’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) funds, the tutoring will be available through a contract with the Paper company (https://paper.co).

Paper is an educational technology company that partners with schools and school districts to provide students with live, unlimited, 24/7 tutoring.

According to a recent news release from MDE, “Teachers and administrators will have access to real-time data through a data dashboard to assign activities, monitor student progress and schedule one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions during the school day. Parents may also schedule tutorial services for their child(ren) after school hours and on the weekend. These services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.”

MDE described the “high-dosage” tutoring services as a strategy to close achievement gaps, to mitigate any impact COVID-19 and school closures had on learning and instruction, and as a way to accelerate student learning.”

Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said, “Besides giving educators more tools to manage instruction and gauge students’ needs and progress, these tutoring services allow parents and students to get help with homework from a tutor any time of the day. Whether it’s writing an essay or solving math problems, students can get immediate assistance to complete and better understand assignments.”

Online training and support sessions for teachers, administrators, parents and students will start in a matter of weeks, and all districts are to begin receiving personalized training by the end of March, MDE noted.

The East and West Tallahatchie school districts are among the 121 school districts across the state that opted in to receive the tutoring services.

ETSD Superintendent Vick said he is “really excited about this opportunity for our students and district.”

“Our teachers are doing a great job,” he continued, “but this will give our students another resource outside of the classroom to tap into basically at any hour. With the focus on ELA, math and special needs, we will be addressing our total population in grades 3-12.”

WTSD Superintendent Dr. Sherry Ellington said the new tutoring connection “is generating enthusiasm and excitement for additional high-quality support in learning,” adding, “I truly believe this online tutoring service will offer ongoing learning opportunities.”

She said the fact the tutoring is being offered through MDE “will provide additional strategies to close the learning gaps.”

Both local school districts said they use various means to notify parents about the new tutoring.

Vick said parents will be informed via social media, SchoolStatus and the ETSD website (https://www.etsd.k12.ms.us).

Ellington noted that newsletters, Facebook and a letter will be used, and information will be placed on the WTSD website (https://www.wtsdschools.org).

Both districts also plan parent meetings for notification.

“Hopefully, soon after spring break we will be up and running so students can use this platform as we get ready for state assessments,” said Vick.

MDE explained that the ESSER III funds will cover all costs of the tutoring services until Sept. 30, 2024.