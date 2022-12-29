Fireworks, singing and a ball drop will be part of the festivities surrounding a New Year’s Eve celebration in Charleston this Saturday night, according to Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr.

The event will be conducted on the Charleston Court Square, in front of City Hall, the mayor noted.

“We will have an awesome, awesome fireworks show,” Smith said Tuesday.

The celebration will start at 11 p.m., he added.

“There will be singing, giveaways and cookies,” Smith said, noting that hot chocolate and/or coffee may be part of the offering.

He said no one has to register for the giveaways.

“Just show up,” he noted.

The fireworks show will begin about 11:45.

The countdown to the ball drop will get underway just before midnight, culminating at 12 o’clock when 2022 gives way to 2023.