It remains against the law to conduct outdoor burning in Tallahatchie County.

On Sept. 28, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a request from the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors to enact a ban on outdoor burning of any kind in the county from Sept. 28 until midnight Oct. 12.

Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples said the ban is critical due to the potential for fire spread.

The National Weather Service notes that an elevated fire danger remains due to low daytime humidity levels, dry fuels and winds.

“A lot of folks are not taking the burn ban seriously,” noted Maples. “Pay attention to the weather situation, because kudzu will burn when it’s green.”

As of Tuesday, 12 counties in Mississippi, including nearby Panola and Quitman, had implemented a burn ban.

Anyone found guilty of knowingly and willfully violating a burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and is subject to a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $500.

The sheriff's department is tasked under state law with enforcing a burn ban.

From the Mississippi Forestry Commission:

What is Not Allowed During a Burn Ban

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban

Propane / Gas grills

Propane / Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.