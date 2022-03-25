Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II said a four-block area of the city is being evacuated due to a natural gas leak.

Williams said the evacuation involves sections of North Cossar, Gay, Tiger, Pine, Lallie and Chestnut streets.

He said evacuees may go to the Tallahatchie County Safe Room located at the corner of Market and Walnut streets until they are given the all clear to return to their homes.

Williams, who notified The Sun-Sentinel at 6:52 p.m., said the evacuation is a precaution.

The chief noted that Wednesday afternoon's storm uprooted a tree on East Chestnut, which, in turn, pulled up part of a "main gas line" at the corner of Chestnut and Tiger streets, causing the leak.