Unemployment in Tallahatchie County rose slightly, from 3.8% in March to 3.9% in April, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

In April, 190 Tallahatchians were unemployed, and 4,610 employed, from a local labor force totaling 4,800. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for one.

In March, 180 local residents had been jobless, while 4,600 were working, among a labor force of 4,780, according to MDES.

Tallahatchie County’s April unemployment rate was 2.4% lower than the 6.3% jobless rate of April 2021, when 310 local residents were unemployed, and 4,680 employed, among a labor force tallying 4,990.

The national rate of unemployment during April was 3.3%, down five-tenths of a percent from March’s 3.8%, and 2.4% lower than April 2021’s 5.7%.

Mississippi’s jobless rate stood at 3.6% in April, an improvement of one-tenth of 1% from March’s 3.5%. The April rate was 2.3% better than the 5.9% of one year ago.

April unemployment rates for some select area counties, with March figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 5.5 (5.3)

» Grenada, 3.2 (3.1)

» Lafayette, 2.7 (2.6)

» Leflore, 5.1 (4.9)

» Panola, 4.6 (4.5)

» Quitman, 4.9 (4.9)

» Sunflower, 5.7 (5.5)

» Yalobusha, 3.4 (3.4)

At 11.9%, Jefferson County had the highest rate of unemployment in the Magnolia State during April. Both Rankin and Union counties posted the lowest rate of 2.5%.