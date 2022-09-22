For the time being, it is illegal to conduct outdoor burning in Tallahatchie County.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) today approved a request from the Tallahatchie County Board of Supervisors to enact a ban on outdoor burning of any kind in the county from Sept. 28 until midnight on Oct. 12.

"Do not burn anything due to the potential for fire spread," said Tallahatchie County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples.

"Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area," noted MFC.

Some of the specific prohibitions mentioned by MFC include the following:

» Campfires

» Bonfires

» Fire pits

» Fire rings

» Burn barrels

» Debris burning

» Field burning

The local sheriff’s department has authority to enforce the burn ban. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and is subject to a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $500.

While propane/gas grills, heaters and charcoal grills are allowable, they should be used under strict supervision, noted MFC.

"Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use," MFC said. "Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

The only exemptions from the local outdoor burn ban are made for the Mississippi Forestry Commission and certified burn managers.