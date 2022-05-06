A crowd of more than two-dozen gathered to observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5, in Charleston.

Several local pastors took part in the program, held near the west portico of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse.

Ministers spoke briefly, each also leading a prayer.

A similar privately organized ceremony was held at the same time on the north side of the Sumner courthouse.

The theme of this year’s national event was “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” with a biblical reference of Colossians 2:6-7.