Tallahatchie and all surrounding counties are included in a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH that the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed in effect until 8:00 p.m.

Mississippi counties included are Alcorn, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clay, Coahoma, DeSoto, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Washington, Webster and Yalobusha.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across much of the Mid-South, generally along and south of the I-40 corridor.

Damaging winds, large hail, and, perhaps, a few tornadoes will be possible.