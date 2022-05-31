Two rural fire departments in Tallahatchie County recently received sparkling new 2022 pumper trucks boasting state-of-the-art features.

The apparatuses were delivered May 24 to representatives of the Murphreesboro and Philipp volunteer fire departments on the grounds of the Tallahatchie County Fire Training Complex near Charleston.

County Fire Coordinator Linnie Maples, who also was on hand, said the foundation of both trucks is an International HV Series chassis. The commercial vehicles were outfitted for firefighting by Deep South Fire Trucks in Covington County.

Each truck, Maples explained, features a 1,250-gallon-a-minute water pump and a 2,000-gallon water tank. Both have specialized foam capabilities to enable faster fire suppression.

The vehicles cost $277,000 apiece and were paid for partly with state Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program awards — Murphreesboro received $90,000 and Philipp, $75,000 — that were matched by monies from the county’s fire fund, said Maples. The balance of the $544,000 total purchase price is being financed over five years, he added.

The new Murphreesboro engine will become the department’s workhorse, thus relegating to secondary status a 2004 truck that had been the primary response vehicle, said Maples.

Philipp, whose go-to pumper truck has been a 1999 GMC with a standard transmission, will benefit from having the additional water supply, increased muscle and newer features that the 2022 pumper tanker will provide.

“It’s going to enhance the firefighting capabilities because you’re going to have a new, up-to-date, modern pumper that carries more water and is able to use the foam,” said Maples. “The foam is going to be the big benefit, because on a structure fire the knockdown time is going to be a whole lot quicker than just using water alone.”

The trucks boast such modern features as LED lighting, a backup camera and a large digital meter that allows firefighters to monitor the level of the vehicle’s water tank from the exterior side, exterior back or in the cab.

Maples said the latter feature permits firefighters who are manning a water hose or performing other duties nearby to keep an eye on the amount of water remaining in the truck — critical when the truck is not connected to a fire hydrant.

Recipients voiced delight at delivery of the shiny red emergency response vehicles.

“I’m proud we got this new truck,” said Murphreesboro Fire Chief William Earl McCammon, who was one of several people from the department’s 15-member roster present on delivery day to welcome Engine 32.

McCammon said the Murphreesboro arsenal now includes four vehicles: the 2022 and 2004 pumpers, a water tanker and a smaller tanker used primarily to combat brush fires.

“We’re blessed,” added McCammon. “We’ve got Rosebloom, Spring Hill, Cascilla and Paynes [fire departments] and we all work together. People in Beat 3 are blessed to have that many fairly decent fire departments in that area. It’s good coverage.”

Philipp Fire Chief Dan Ferguson was on hand to represent his department's 18 members.

Ferguson said having Philipp's new Engine 40 “will be nice” and give the department “two trucks to work with.”

“This one has more water supply. If we get a big fire and there’s enough firefighters there, we’ll take both trucks.”

The new Murphreesboro truck was placed in service on the afternoon of May 24 while the Philipp vehicle was placed in service the following morning, Maples later noted.

— * —

Maples said more volunteer firefighters are needed throughout the county.

“The truck part is easier to come by than the volunteers are, even though we’re talking about a half-a-million dollars on the trucks,” he said. “Getting people to man it, run it and help us is a big issue that we need help with.”

The coordinator said there is a minimum age requirement of 18 but no age cutoff.

“There are things to be done other than fighting fires,” Maples explained.

No special knowledge or skills are needed. “On-the-job training is provided,” he said.

Anyone interested in learning more about the possibility of becoming a volunteer firefighter may contact any local fire department or fire chief, or call Maples at 662-609-5128.

“It’s not only going to benefit them, but it will benefit the entire county as we work to keep insurance rates lower,” Maples said.

In addition to the personal gratification that comes from serving others as a first responder, there is at least one tangible perk.

Under Mississippi law, volunteer firefighters who have been in active service for at least three years for any municipality, county or fire district in the state may receive a tag credit of up to $100 on one motor vehicle owned by them.