After daybreak, Sumner firefighters remain on the scene of an early-morning fire at a residence on Murphey Street. (Photo by Corey Gee)

Sumner firefighters check the aftermath of an early-morning house fire on Murphey Street, off Railroad Avenue in Sumner, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. (Video by Corey Gee)

Two pumper trucks from the Sumner Fire Department are parked at the scene of an early-morning house fire on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Video by Corey Gee)

Sumner firefighters battle early-morning house fire (with video)



Fri,04/22/22-2:08PM , 254 Reads By CLAY MCFERRIN - The Sun-Sentinel

The Sumner Fire Department was called to a house fire on Murphey Street, off South Railroad Avenue, at 5:45 a.m. Friday. Two pumper trucks responded, and firefighters battled the blaze at the brick residential structure. There were no injuries, noted Sumner firefighter Corey Gee. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Sumner Fire Department pumper trucks sit near the site of an early-morning house fire in the town Friday. (Photo by Corey Gee)

