Three special awards were conferred upon local residents during the 11th Gateway to the Delta Festival, Oct. 22 in Charleston.

Raymond Radcliff of Charleston received the festival's "Hometown Hero" award for his volunteerism and service to the community. Radcliff is chief of the Spring Hill Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees and has served in many volunteer capacities for the Gateway festival, Tallahatchie County 4-H and many other organizations.

Ed and Becky Meek were presented the inaugural "CAREing Heart Award" for their long history of support of Charleston-area causes through their Ed & Becky Meek Foundation and numerous other avenues. The couple, who live in Oxford, are natives of Tallahatchie County — Ed, of Charleston, and Becky, of Paynes — and maintain strong local ties via their many friendships and their philanthropy.

Krista McFerrin of Charleston was honored with the Charleston Arts & Revitalization Effort's "Volunteer of the Year" award. McFerrin, who is office manager for The Sun-Sentinel, is a lifetime member of CARE, presently serving on the nonprofit's board as secretary and on CARE's Gateway to the Delta Festival Committee as treasurer. The CARE committee organizes each year's festival.