An ongoing heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at Charleston Elementary School will necessitate the temporary relocation of all students and staff to the former Charleston Upper Elementary School (CUES) campus, near Charleston Middle School (CMS), according to an announcement from the district.

East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Marvell Hudson explained the disruption by saying that the HVAC work, which began last school year on all district campuses, "was stalled due to delayed shipment of electrical panels."

The district is utilizing $7.48 million in federal funds made available through the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program on a multi-phase project to completely upgrade what had been a hodgepodge of aging climate control systems in use throughout the district.

Hudson said this is the final stage of Phase 1 for the elementary school campus.

"It required a concerted effort between the district, contractors and Entergy electric company," he noted. "Part of the installation required shutting the entire power down to the campus and upgrading from a Phase 1 electrical panel to a Phase 3 electrical panel."

During the week of Oct. 24-28, the elementary school's 311 students from pre-K through fourth grade, as well as 56 staff members, will convene school at both the former CUES building on the hill of the CMS campus, as well as in a building just below that facility to allow HVAC work at CES.

Hudson said "classes are expected to resume at their regular schedule" on Monday, Oct. 31, at the CES campus.

