A fiery two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two Charleston residents early Tuesday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victims as 64-year-old Jimmie Kimbrell and 47-year-old Shawanda Louise Brooks. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash occurred on Highway 32 east of Charleston when a westbound 2013 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kimbrell collided with an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Brooks, according to a press release from MHP Troop E Public Affairs Officer Juwan Harden.

Under cover of darkness, the collision took place about 5:30 a.m. in a valley roughly a quarter-mile east of Tatum Pond Road and just past the Mississippi Department of Transportation Maintenance Headquarters.

Both vehicles caught fire following the head-on crash, explained Tallahatchie County Coroner Anthony Hawkins, who declined to release the victims' names because the bodies were so badly burned.

Hawkins said both bodies were sent for an examination and DNA analysis by the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory to determine positive identification.

"I really don't want to say who they are until I get all of my results back, and I should have them back by Friday," he added, while admitting that the families of the two victims had been notified.

Hawkins said J. Brown Community Funeral Services of Charleston will be in charge of arrangements for both victims.

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly said the Spring Hill and Charleston fire departments responded to the scene of the crash, with Charleston also rolling its rescue truck.

Traffic on Highway 32 at both ends of the valley was rerouted north onto Rounsaville Road for more than four hours, Fly stated.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," said Fly. "It's a tragic accident."