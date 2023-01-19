WEBB — Dollar General has not given up on Webb, Mississippi, as the company has confirmed plans to rebuild a store here that was lost to fire nearly four months ago, Mayor Michael Plez revealed Monday.

"That's what I wanted to hear," noted Plez, who said he initially learned of the decision to rebuild from the company's district manager two weeks ago, then requested and received final verification from Dollar General corporate headquarters on Monday. Prior to that, the company had been noncommittal, saying only that a damage assessment was ongoing.

"That is awesome!" said Plez. "Not only is the town of Webb looking forward to the store [rebuilding], but the surrounding communities are, as well."

When Dollar General store No. 11352 burned Sept. 30 in a fire that was subsequently ruled arson, there were questions locally about whether the discount store chain might cut bait in the town, especially since it has two other locations in Tallahatchie County: in Charleston, as well as 7 miles from Webb, in Tutwiler.

Webb Mayor Michael Plez

The 9,014-square-foot Webb store building was extensively damaged in the fire. Salvage and demolition operations were completed by mid-November.

The concrete slab remains, as does the familiar yellow and black Dollar General roadside sign, which was never removed.

"From what I'm understanding, they are going to use the same footprint, but they're going to upgrade the store, including having more of a produce section," noted Plez.

The mayor said many people will benefit from the return of the store.

"It will give people a store that already existed and keep them from having to travel outside the town of Webb just to purchase items that they had been able to buy here in Webb," Plez said. "Instead of spending money for gas and maintenance on the car from having to leave town, they will be able to purchase more here."

In addition to increased sales tax revenue for the town, the mayor said the store also benefits students and staff at the nearby West Tallahatchie High School.

"If a student happens to need something before school starts, they have an opportunity to walk over to Dollar General and get it," he explained. "It's beneficial to the school, as well as the residents of the town."

Plez said the district manager told him that the store will be rebuilt sometime between April and July, but corporate officials did not reveal a timetable.

Dollar General opened in Webb in April 2009.